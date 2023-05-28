The WHO is trying to sneak this global authoritarian treaty through Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, ex WHO member, has been trying to alert the world.

The WHO is trying to sneak this global authoritarian treaty throughDr Astrid Stuckelberger, ex WHO member, has been trying to alert the world.
The new treaty which expands the 2005 treaty, if adopted by member states means that the WHO’s constitution (as per Article 9) will take precedence over each country's constitution during natural disasters or pandemics. In other words, the WHO will be dictating not just recommending.
This is just another step towards their One World Government aka New World Order.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.