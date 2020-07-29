© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates destroyed in my own words
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • July 29, 2020
Infowars, July 29th, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down Bill Gates admitting in his own words to the damage his vaccines cause, and the build up of telling the public the pandemic plan for years.
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
web
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Alex Jones breaks down Bill Gates admitting in his own words to the damage his vaccines cause, and the build up of telling the public the pandemic plan for years.
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
web
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.