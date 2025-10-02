BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔴 Blood Red ALERT: Israel & Iran Ready For FINAL War
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
165 followers
101 views • 1 day ago

Israel and Iran are going back to war AT ANY MOMENT. Here's what you need to know: Back in February 2025, I posted a video speculating about what the two blood moons of 2025 might mean. After seeing several significant events play out, it is now very clear what God's "blood moon" message is, and it's time to get ready for what happens next...


📕 Get My Bible Prophecy Secrets I Free eBook + Exclusive 3-Part Video Series: https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com


📘 Get Bible Prophecy Secrets II:

https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

2025moonsblood mooneclipsestotal lunar eclipse
