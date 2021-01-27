APPOINTED MANAGER OF PALM BEACH(not an elected official) MESS WITH TRUMP OVER RESIDENCE!

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LET IT GO ALREADY!! The Town Manager (an appointed position) , on his own volition and not with the mandate of the residents, has taken his crack law team to war against President Trump and his residence in the Town of Palm Beach, FL
The Muffin Man: https://www.townofpalmbeach.com/394/Town-Manager
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/trump-maralago-palm-beach-legal-review-224354531.html
Are you a Citizen? Do you want to complain to the elected officials? https://www.townofpalmbeach.com/