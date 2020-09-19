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ATKOG Advancing the Kingdom of God, Final part 9-An urgent now and never heard PROPHETIC word.
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13 views • September 19, 2020
In the Kingdom of God, he never gave women the authority over men and He never will.
From the Garden Eve was deceived, and most women have never been able to accept their God ordained role in creation since that time. Women pastors?
From the Garden Eve was deceived, and most women have never been able to accept their God ordained role in creation since that time. Women pastors?
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