June 29, 2023





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Vicka and a Permanent Sign of Our Lady.





There is an unique event from 1981, a few weeks before the first apparition of Our Lady in Medjugorje on Apparition Hill, which was one of the signs that Our Lady would visit the parish of Medjugorje.





On that day, Vicka's family, as well as other residents of Podbrdo, a hamlet in Bijakovići, set out to cut wood in the forest called Medovice, because the wood was collected in the spring and summer so that it would be dry enough when winter came.





Vicka's family was large at that time.





There were as many as 8 brothers and sisters at home and they always went together to do whatever they were doing.





Vicka's youngest brother Franjo, who was 10 years old at the time, also worked like all of Vicka's other brothers and sisters.





Franja was tasked by his father Pero to go and prepare all the tools that needed to be put into the tiller.





After he prepared the tools, he began to carry them on the tiller trailer.





When Franja got to the tiller he found two rosaries on the trailer.





Franjo put down the tools, took the rosaries and immediately showed them to the family.





After the family members saw them, they concluded that the rosaries must have been left by someone from the village or someone who had lost them.





There was a high probability that they would find an owner because the village had only ten houses, but that was not the case.





Vicka's family asked if anyone had left the rosaries on the trailer, but they all replied that they didn't know whose rosaries they were.





So Vicka's family left with them and of course they used the rosaries in their prayers.





Shortly after that event, a few weeks later, the apparitions of Our Lady began.





In those first days of Our Lady's apparitions, people begged the seers to ask Our Lady all sorts of questions.





One day when the apparition began, Vicka's grandmother Vida remembered the rosary and told Vicka to ask Our Lady if she could tell how those two rosaries ended up on the tiller trailer.





Our Lady responded to her:





"The Rosaries are a special gift to your family".





Since then, those two rosaries have been owned by the Ivanković family and have been put away in a safe place.





Looking at the TWO ROSARIES:





One rosary is bigger and the other is smaller.





The larger rosary has wooden beads and the smaller beads are made of carob seeds.





On the larger crown, the cross is made of metal and the Stations of the Cross are engraved on it.





On the smaller rosary is a wooden cross covered with metal.





