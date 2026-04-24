🌟💧Light Water & Elevated Hydration with LifeWave X2O + X39 Wellness Support

🤝✨Explore a new approach to hydration with the LifeWave X2O water system and discover how it pairs with X39 for a simple, daily wellness routine.💧





In this video, we’re sharing educational insights and personal perspectives on “light water” and how these technologies are being used by people looking to support an active, balanced lifestyle.





Learn more about X39:

https://ThisIsItInfo.com





Special thanks to Jim Gilliland and Jen O’Sullivan for their educational videos and inspiration around the LifeWave water system.





Watch more from them here:

👉 Jim Gilliland YouTube: https://youtube.com/@newtechnologiesinternational?si=grcryAsvHS2Y8qgW

👉 Jen O’Sullivan (PatchEdu) YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PatchEdu





Interested in learning more or getting started?

Connect with the person who shared this video with you, or reach out directly:

(910) 773-1601





Take the simple wellness quiz:

👉 https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScqfa0TYhJUYPppV_KhAD6WLvpSfDRm68HBgUdnUf2Pb06cyQ/viewform





Ready to explore becoming a Brand Partner?

🛒 https://www.lifewave.com/Lisa77/enrollment/packs

• Select your starter kit

• Add optional monthly items

• Complete your enrollment details





Disclaimer:

This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual experiences may vary.





#LifeWave #Hydration #WellnessRoutine #X39 #LightWater #LifeWaveBrandPartner