READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
57 HETH. You are my portion, O LORD; I have said that I would keep Your words.
58 I entreated Your favor with my whole heart; Be merciful to me according to Your word.
59 I thought about my ways, And turned my feet to Your testimonies.
60 I made haste, and did not delay To keep Your commandments.
61 The cords of the wicked have bound me, But I have not forgotten Your law.
62 At midnight I will rise to give thanks to You, Because of Your righteous judgments.
63 I am a companion of all who fear You, And of those who keep Your precepts.
64 The earth, O LORD, is full of Your mercy; Teach me Your statutes.
(Ps. 119:57-64 NKJ)
