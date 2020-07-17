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A Massive War is Imminent! *Gog, Magog, & 9th of AV*
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269 views • July 17, 2020
Steven Ben Nun has received an intelligence briefing from someone who he trusts that said the new set of lockdown in Israel & America are to keep people at home because Iran is about to attack Israel because of recent Israeli bombings of Iranian sites and millitary targets. This, I believe is the start of the Gog Magog War in Ezekiel 38-39, and the 9th of Av, (July 27-31, 2020 is what I believe is the target dates.
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