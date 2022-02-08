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DAVID ICKE - COVID JAB DEATHS & INJURIES THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
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183 views • February 08, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
The UK covid mandates have been temporarily halted. That is because they knew they couldn't get away with it again. The people are waking up to the scam and the pushback was to great. Don't be fooled or let your guard down or it will be back.
The UK covid mandates have been temporarily halted. That is because they knew they couldn't get away with it again. The people are waking up to the scam and the pushback was to great. Don't be fooled or let your guard down or it will be back.
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