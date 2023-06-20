EPOCH TV | US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence; COVID Patient Zero Traced to Wuhan Lab

Epoch TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
Blinken Says US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence; COVID Patient Zero Traced to Wuhan Lab
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has declared in an announcement that the United States does not support Taiwan’s independence, “patient zero” of the COVID-19 pandemic has been traced to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and former President Donald Trump has been handed a gag order on releasing evidence during his trial over the classified documents allegations.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
