EPOCH TV | US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence; COVID Patient Zero Traced to Wuhan Lab
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Epoch TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Blinken Says US Does Not Support Taiwan Independence; COVID Patient Zero Traced to Wuhan Lab

Watch the full episode 👉 https://ept.ms/NoToTaiwanCR

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has declared in an announcement that the United States does not support Taiwan’s independence, “patient zero” of the COVID-19 pandemic has been traced to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and former President Donald Trump has been handed a gag order on releasing evidence during his trial over the classified documents allegations.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
chinataiwanepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

