Polish People Know the Communist Regimes Are Corrupted Because They Had the Experience

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/27/2022 A Polish man at NFSC’s Ukraine rescue tent: It took 30 years in Poland to get rid of the communist poison after the communist regime broke down. Communists do not allow average people to live their normal lives. Communism is a very skewed and strange idea.