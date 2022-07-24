Evergrande Ousts CEO and CFO for Allowing Creditors To Take $2 Billion From Its Key Subsidiary

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07/24/2022 According to Spotlight on China, China’s real estate giant Evergrande ousts its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer after finding that they were involved in a loan agreement that allowed banks to take $2 billion from its key subsidiary