Welcome To The Europa Natural Law Collective!
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
29 views • 7 months ago

Our first transmission on Natural Law, human freedom and related subjects. Introducing some of the crew. Here for Truth, Love and Freedom.


LINKS:


EUROPA NATURAL LAW TELEGRAM FORUM:

t.me/ OeMBZr_qVXI3NTg8


MARV:

Easing People Into Waking Up

https://www.linktr.ee/easingpeople

Jointheinternet

http://www.whatistheinter.net


NEEM:

www.nemojones.com


DEREK:

https://taplink.cc/derekbartolacelli

Website with Theo Lux: https://nattylaw.com/


FLOOR:

   / @homagetoorenda3221



THINGS MENTIONED IN THE EPISODE:


MARK PASSIO NATURAL LAW SEMINAR, PARTS 1,2 & 3:

   • Natural Law Seminar - New Haven, CT

Written Transcripts of Seminar: https://archive.org/details/natural-law-tr...

DOWNLOAD full presentation, slides & transcripts: https://mega.nz/folder/8fZmmYjD#z6lYpAadZq...


Demystifying the Occult, part 1:

   • Mark Passio - De-Mystifying The Occul...


THE END OF ALL EVIL (BOOK):

https://archive.org/details/the-end-of-all...


PAGE OF SWORDS TAROT CARD - new ideas, curiosity, thirst for knowledge:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Page_of_Swor...

Keywords
europenatural lawkarmahermeticismuniversal lawhermeticfirst principleart of life
