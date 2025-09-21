BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk and the Pagan Threat
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
46 views • 24 hours ago

Prior to his assassination Charlie Kirk wrote the forward to a book written by Lucas Miles titled “Shielding the Church from the Pagan Threat” in which he encourages people who claim to be Christians to become aware of the threats of Paganism, essentially from woke academia and the media.


But is this new?


Who were some of the earliest practitioners and teachers of pagan philosophies that who tried to impact Christianity? What are their names? Do we know? And do we know what they taught?


Who were the early Church of God leaders who stood up against them pushing what is falsely called knowledge? What were some key differences between the truly faithful and the so-called educated who pushed aspects of paganism?


What was the faith once for all delivered to the saints? Was it different from the 'Pagan Threat' that Lucas Miles and Charlie Kirk were trying to warn us against?


Were those Pagan Threats already identified and warned against in the Bible in the letters from Paul and Jude?


Watch this video as Dr. Thiel identifies and names the names of some of those philosophers and worldly educated men that first introduced paganism into the true Christian faith. Listen as Dr. Thiel cites verse after verse from the Bible that identifies those that identified and avoided paganism and still hold to the original catholic faith handed down from the Apostles.


Read the full article to this video titled “Charlie Kirk wrote about the ‘Pagan Threat;’ COGwriter wrote about its start and acceptance” at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/charlie-kirk-on-pagan-threat/

Keywords
truthchristianitypaganism
