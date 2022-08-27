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Dr Ryan COLE | Roman BALMAKOV | EPOCH TV | La Production de Protéine de Pointe Peut Durer des Mois à Cause d'Un Matériau Synthétique des Vaccins ARNm | HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
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Roman BALMAKOV, Reporter pour le Journal EPOCH TIMES et Présentateur de l'émission Facts Matter pour EPOCH TV interviewe le Dr Ryan COLE | Un matériau synthétique à l'intérieur des vaccins à ARNm fait que la production de la protéine de pointe dure potentiellement des mois

Téléchargez la traduction en français à : https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Ryan-COLE-Interview-de-Roman-BALMAKOV-pour-Facts-Matter-EPOCH-TV-Un-Materiau-Synthetique-dans-les-Vaccins-a-ARNm-Fait-que-La-Production-de-La-Proteine-de-Pointe-Dure-Potentiellement-Des-Mois.pdf

|VF| HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

W: https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com ,     Section  Vidéos  ,  Page 8

La vidéo d'origine est à

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/synthetic-material-inside-mrna-vaccines-causes-spike-protein-production-to-possibly-last-for-months-dr-ryan-cole_4405801.html

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Roman BALMAKOV, Reporter for the EPOCH TIMES et Host of the show: Facts Matter, for EPOCH TV has interviewed Dr Ryan COLE

Synthetic material inside the mRNA vaccines causes the production of spike proteins to possibly last for months

Download the french translation at:

https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Ryan-COLE-Interview-de-Roman-BALMAKOV-pour-Facts-Matter-EPOCH-TV-Un-Materiau-Synthetique-dans-les-Vaccins-a-ARNm-Fait-que-La-Production-de-La-Proteine-de-Pointe-Dure-Potentiellement-Des-Mois.pdf

Website W: Health News Translation | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle ,  

W; https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com

Videos  section ,     Page 8

The original video may be found at:

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/synthetic-material-inside-mrna-vaccines-causes-spike-protein-production-to-possibly-last-for-months-dr-ryan-cole_4405801.html

 

Keywords
mrnafacts mattergreat barrington declarationarnmspike proteindr ryan coleepoch tvinjections covidproteine de pointeproduction de proteine de pointeeffets indesirables de la proteine de pointeeffets indesirables vaccins coviduridine synthetiquepathologistesynthetic uridinepseudouridinecovid vaccines riskspathologies of covid vaccinesinfertility from covid vaccinesroman balmakov
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