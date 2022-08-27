Dr Ryan COLE | Roman BALMAKOV | EPOCH TV | La Production de Protéine de Pointe Peut Durer des Mois à Cause d'Un Matériau Synthétique des Vaccins ARNm | HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle

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Roman BALMAKOV, Reporter pour le Journal EPOCH TIMES et Présentateur de l'émission Facts Matter pour EPOCH TV interviewe le Dr Ryan COLE | Un matériau synthétique à l'intérieur des vaccins à ARNm fait que la production de la protéine de pointe dure potentiellement des mois
Téléchargez la traduction en français à : https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Ryan-COLE-Interview-de-Roman-BALMAKOV-pour-Facts-Matter-EPOCH-TV-Un-Materiau-Synthetique-dans-les-Vaccins-a-ARNm-Fait-que-La-Production-de-La-Proteine-de-Pointe-Dure-Potentiellement-Des-Mois.pdf
|VF| HEALTH NEWS TRANSLATION | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle
W: https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com , Section Vidéos , Page 8
La vidéo d'origine est à
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/synthetic-material-inside-mrna-vaccines-causes-spike-protein-production-to-possibly-last-for-months-dr-ryan-cole_4405801.html
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Roman BALMAKOV, Reporter for the EPOCH TIMES et Host of the show: Facts Matter, for EPOCH TV has interviewed Dr Ryan COLE
Synthetic material inside the mRNA vaccines causes the production of spike proteins to possibly last for months
Download the french translation at:
https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com/FR-Dr-Ryan-COLE-Interview-de-Roman-BALMAKOV-pour-Facts-Matter-EPOCH-TV-Un-Materiau-Synthetique-dans-les-Vaccins-a-ARNm-Fait-que-La-Production-de-La-Proteine-de-Pointe-Dure-Potentiellement-Des-Mois.pdf
Website W: Health News Translation | Sabine FAURE SA Mlle ,
W; https://www.healthnewstranslation.sabinefaure.com
Videos section , Page 8
The original video may be found at:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/synthetic-material-inside-mrna-vaccines-causes-spike-protein-production-to-possibly-last-for-months-dr-ryan-cole_4405801.html