April 8 Solar Eclipse & Baltimore Bridge Collapse Are Linked. Economy: Stocks, Bonds, & Food Supply

Economic impact from Baltimore bridge collapse will be long-lasting, trade group warns. Nearly 4,900 trucks traveled the Francis Scott Key Bridge each day, carrying $28 billion in goods annually





The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a vital passage for thousands of trucks per day, will do "significant" economic damage not only to the region but the entire country, industry experts and Gov. Wes Moore warned.





The "Key Bridge and Port of Baltimore are critical components of our nation’s infrastructure and supply chain" and the collapse "will have significant and long-lasting impacts on the region," Sean McNally, spokesperson for the American Trucking Association (ATA)





Economy could lose $15M daily from ‘incomprehensible’ Baltimore bridge collapse





How Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse will affect supply chains and the economy





April 8 Solar Eclipse. A total solar eclipse will take place at the Moon's ascending node on Monday, April 8, 2024, visible across North America and dubbed the Great North American Eclipse by some of the media.





Dripping Springs City Council signs disaster declaration for April 8 total solar eclipse. Dripping Springs City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a disaster declaration as part of preparedness efforts for the April 8 total solar eclipse, which will envelope much of Texas in total darkness.





The city is directly in the eclipse's path of totality — the path in which the moon will completely obstruct the sun's light — meaning it will be dark for about three minutes shortly after 1:30 p.m.





The disaster declaration is meant to activate the city's emergency management team to provide aid if needed, according to a news release from the council, though the city does not anticipate significant issues stemming from the eclipse.





Solar eclipse warnings pile up: Watch out for danger in the sky, on the ground on April 8

