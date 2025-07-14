BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lies and Sleight of Mind - Commie Style Rebuild - Gringos Go Home
Right Edition
Right Edition
9 views • 1 day ago

Could We Be Witnessing the End of Liberal Media?


For years, the liberal media has been a dominant force in shaping public opinion; whether parroting the Democratic Party's talking points, attacking conservative figures, or downplaying major scandals that could harm their favored candidates, they had a virtual monopoly in the field of journalism. Things have changed.


https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2025/02/06/could-we-be-witnessing-the-end-of-liberal-media-n4936759



100 DAYS OF HOAXES: Cutting Through the Fake News


Since President Donald J. Trump took office 100 days ago, it has been a nonstop deluge of hoaxes and lies from Democrats and their allies in the Fake News suffering from terminal cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome.


https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/04/100-days-of-hoaxes-cutting-through-the-fake-news/



Freefalling media face grim prospects as reach, influence wane


As 2025 dawns, legacy media are in freefall — their public trust in tatters, their viewership and readership cratering.


The wounds are a result of two factors: First, the landscape the legacy media once controlled is no more.


No longer do the liberal media ecosystems of New York and Washington, DC, set the terms of the national conversation.


https://nypost.com/2025/01/02/opinion/freefalling-medias-grim-prospects-as-reach-influence-wane/



250 Famous Political Slogans & Famous Political Party Slogans


We all know the governments, groups, and oppositions in our countries, including all those campaigns. All of them fall under Politics. Every ideology around us is politics except religion. Even recent politics has been given to negative politicians and has harmed our society. It is also true that it has a positive impact, like democracy.


https://sloganshub.org/political-slogans/



Gov Newsom announces $101M funding to build Palisades low-income housing


Six months after the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires, California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled $101 million in funding Tuesday for “multifamily low-income housing development” that will “contribute to a more equitable and resilient Los Angeles.” The priority is for “geographic proximity to the fire perimeters of the Eaton, Hughes, and Palisades fires.”


https://iotwreport.com/gov-newsom-announces-101m-funding-to-build-palisades-low-income-housing/



No, Shari'ah Law Is Not Compatible With Western Values


Amid several global crises that we face today, the debate on the nature of Islam vis à vis security, refugee, and even economic policy has created the biggest controversy.


https://rightedition.com/2025/07/14/no-shariah-law-is-not-compatible-with-western-values/



‘Gringo go home.’ Mexico City protests target Americans, gentrification


Since the early days of the pandemic, foreigners have flooded Mexico City, particularly Americans and Europeans drawn by the cost of living and possibilities of remote work.


https://dnyuz.com/2025/07/07/gringo-go-home-mexico-city-protests-target-americans-gentrification/


Biden doctor Kevin O’Connor invokes Fifth Amendment


https://nypost.com/2025/07/09/us-news/biden-doctor-kevin-oconnor-pleads-fifth-rather-than-answer-questions-about-ex-prezs-health/

