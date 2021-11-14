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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 30:10-12, 20211114
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52 views • November 14, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, November 14, 2021: Psalm 30:10-12
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Great Salvation Plan that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on Calvary’s Cross through His Birth, Ministry, Death, Resurrection, and Ascension in order to pay for my sin’s debt.
EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD, as I journey through this land of sin, against the despotisms, against the powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spirit forces of wickedness in the supernatural world, please allow Your Holy Spirit to cover me with my LORD’s Atoning shed Blood.
10 Hear, O EL-SHADDAI, my LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and have mercy on me; LORD, please be my Divine Helper and JEHOVAH-JIREH, my PROVIDER!
Through faith in the union with my LORD Jesus Christ, 11 You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; You have put off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,
12 To the end that my glory may sing praise to You and not be silent.
O LORD my GOD, I will give thanks to You forever.
Merciful Father, thank You for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 30:10-12 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, November 14, 2021: Psalm 30:10-12
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Great Salvation Plan that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on Calvary’s Cross through His Birth, Ministry, Death, Resurrection, and Ascension in order to pay for my sin’s debt.
EL-ELYON, my MOST HIGH GOD, as I journey through this land of sin, against the despotisms, against the powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spirit forces of wickedness in the supernatural world, please allow Your Holy Spirit to cover me with my LORD’s Atoning shed Blood.
10 Hear, O EL-SHADDAI, my LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, and have mercy on me; LORD, please be my Divine Helper and JEHOVAH-JIREH, my PROVIDER!
Through faith in the union with my LORD Jesus Christ, 11 You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; You have put off my sackcloth and clothed me with gladness,
12 To the end that my glory may sing praise to You and not be silent.
O LORD my GOD, I will give thanks to You forever.
Merciful Father, thank You for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 30:10-12 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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