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Illegal research on bioweapons
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40 views • September 06, 2021
The development, proliferation and stockpiling of biological weapons is prohibited by an international treaty, the Geneva Biological Weapons Convention. But will this treaty still be respected in view of the enormous progress in biotechnological possibilities? This program shows why this problem must be discussed in public.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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