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Babylon is fallen: the evils of the Vatican exposed (15)
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Credits to Sarah Westhall

Kevin Annett, an expert on the evils of the Vatican, speaks with Sarah Westhall on the evils of the Vatican.

The Vatican – the first beast of Revelation 13 and beast in Revelation 17 – wants to usher in a one world government, a one world economy and a one world religion. It’s using the United States – the second beast of Revelation 13 – and more specifically, the lawless Protestant churches to be part of their ecumenical movement.


These churches are fallen because they’ve been infiltrated by Jesuits, the military arm of the Vatican, who are advocating Catholic doctrines in the fallen Protestant churches. One of them is Sunday observance, which is not commanded by Christ in the Bible.


"Sunday is a Catholic institution and its claim to observance can be defended only on Catholic principles .... From beginning to end of Scripture there is not a single passage that warrants the transfer of weekly public worship from the last day of the week to the first." — Catholic Press, Sydney, Australia, August, 1900.


The Bible says, Remember that thou keep holy the Sabbath day. The Catholic church says, No! By my divine power I abolish the Sabbath day, and command you to keep the first day of the week. And lo, the entire civilized world bows down in reverent obedience to the command of the holy Catholic church!” — Father Enright, C.S.S.R. of the Redemptoral College, Kansas City, History of the Sabbath, p. 802


As calamities continue to escalate under the false pretext of “climate change”, there is growing unity of faith – albeit a false faith – in the fallen Christian churches spearheaded by the Vatican.


The Vatican beast will be requesting the enforcement of its mark – Sunday observance – as their false premise to please God when in fact, it is deceiving the world into embracing its papal sabbath instead of God’s holy 7th day Sabbath in defiance to the Creator of the universe.


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington 

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuaexposedvaticanson of godkevin annettyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyevilsanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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