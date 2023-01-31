Where is My Shepherd, Banana-Praise Live

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Live Version of the song: Where is My ShepherdPlayed on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 1 on 2016-05-14
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
The lyrics are included in the video
https://bindernowski.com/where-is-my-shepherd-live/
The full version with written Lyrics:
https://bindernowski.com/where-is-my-shepherd/
If you like to purchase the full version of this song (live version not available)
https://www.pond5.com/de/royalty-free-music/item/145702706-passionate-music-where-my-shepherd
The whole album:
https://www.pond5.com/de/collections/3553777-music-album-shepherd-and-bride
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ