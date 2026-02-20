Localizing and Preparing for Supply Chain Disruptions, an interview with Charlie Robinson, Tim James, Marjory Wildcraft, and Patrick Henningsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Global trade tensions. Supply chain cracks. Empty shelves. Rising prices. The shift toward nationalism means one thing: go local. Build local business. Secure essentials. Diversify resources. Preparedness isn’t fear — it’s strategy. The calm before the storm is when smart moves happen.
#SupplyChain #LocalEconomy #Preparedness #EconomicShift #ResilientLiving #SmartMoves
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:18End Screen