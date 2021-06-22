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Del Bigtree interviews child paediatrician Paul Thomas about vaccines for children
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113 views • June 22, 2021
In the first half of the video Del discusses censorship and trial with vaccine expert Plotkin. In the second part of the video, he interviews Paul Thomas to discuss vaccines for children.
Sources:
www.thehighwire.com
https://www.fightautismandwin.com/store.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/paulthomasmd
https://www.paulthomasmd.com/
original video date: 2019
Sources:
www.thehighwire.com
https://www.fightautismandwin.com/store.html
https://www.youtube.com/user/paulthomasmd
https://www.paulthomasmd.com/
original video date: 2019
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