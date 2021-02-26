ALL COVID-19 Vaccines were created by Jews ~ Ye are of your father the devil ~ [John 8:44].

CV-19 jab/s are not "vaccines" but rather gene theraphy+operating system that contain a very bad poison called Graphene Oxide.# La Quinta Columnahttps://t.me/laquintacolumna# Vaccines Impacts (Injuries and Deaths)# Moderna representative making horrific admissions# CV-19 Operating System operated "outside sources"# Jews behind all CV-19 death/gene therapy injections# Graphene Oxide# CV-19 VAX is hacking HUMAN GENO-DNA# Changing MRNA-DNA with "wakcines" - Extreme Engineering# CV-19 is a "live global experiment" lasting till October 2023# Situation Update, May 25th, 2021 - Part 4 of 4 - Superparamagnetic nanoparticle delivery via vaccines, with "magnetofection" of DNAThe dragon's seed (Genesis 3:15) and the Nephilim's seed run the entire pharma and drug cartels across the world. Why hasn't the military in our nations "stopped" this global Cabal genocided?? I was telling my step-sister earlier today ... because most of them are cowards, debauchees, drunkards, traitors, sodomites, Satanists, Luciferians, hybrids, transhumans themselves ... sold out mercenaries of Satan, their god, whom they serve day and night.The Bible, in Revelation 19:17-21, describes the end of these Satanists (the military in high positions of power), how the fowls that fly in the midst of heaven will devour the flesh of kings, captains and mighty men of war.LOVE READING THE BIBLE, it gives me such great joy, comfort, and hope :-)))Chaim Weizmann (Jew of the Synagogue of Satan) said:"We are not denying and are not afraid to confess that this war is our war and that it is waged for the liberation of Jewry... Stronger than all fronts together is our front, that of Jewry. We are not only giving this war our financial support on which the entire war production is based, we are not only providing our full propaganda power which is the moral energy that keeps this war going. The guarantee of victory is predominantly based on weakening the enemy forces, on destroying them in their own country, within the resistance. And we are the Trojan horses in the enemy's fortress. Thousands of Jews living in Europe constitute the principal factor in the destruction of our enemy. There, our front is a fact and the most valuable aid for victory."Chaim Weizmann,President of the World Jewish Congress,Head of the Jewish Agency and later President of Israel,Speech given on December 3, 1942, in New York.===It's the end of mankind as we know it. Ask God, The Father and Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour to save your soul before it is too late. Tribulation starts FALL 2021.