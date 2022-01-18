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Needle Nazis Losing Propaganda War as More People Reject Vaccine Narrative
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653 views • January 18, 2022
The worldwide Needle Nazi movement has at its command the vast propaganda machine of the combined major news outlets on every continent. Never has the world seen a more coordinated global propaganda campaign.
While the Needle Nazis press on to accomplish their agenda in Australia, Austria, and Canada, the Needle Nazis are running into resistance in many other places. As more people wake up to realize that the world is being taken over by maniacs, will the Needle Nazis switch tactics by starting a war with Russia in coming weeks.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/18/22.
While the Needle Nazis press on to accomplish their agenda in Australia, Austria, and Canada, the Needle Nazis are running into resistance in many other places. As more people wake up to realize that the world is being taken over by maniacs, will the Needle Nazis switch tactics by starting a war with Russia in coming weeks.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/18/22.
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