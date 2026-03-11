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MIT developed nano microscopic, wireless bioelectronics that travel through the body’s circulatory system and autonomously self-implant in a target region of the brain
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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New therapeutic brain implants could defy the need for surgery

MIT researchers created microscopic wireless electronic devices that travel through blood and implant in target brain regions, where they provide electrical stimulation https://news.mit.edu/2025/new-therapeutic-brain-implants-defy-surgery-need-1105

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https://x.com/i/status/2031842534549295147

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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

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All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.



Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.


"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."


READ THAT AGAIN...


This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf

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These are the psychos building our control grid right now in real-time!


Listen when he speaks.

He is the CEO of the MOSSAD!


Palantir CEO Karp: “I love the idea of getting a drone and having lightly fentanyl-laced urine sprayed on analysts that tried to screw us.” https://x.com/i/status/2023488982261317687

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https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924


Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

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Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892


https://x.com/i/status/2019571527382102399


global disease surveillance network https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+disease+surveillance+network&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08b4005dd9dd06db94adaeba873cfeb2d643

.

https://x.com/i/status/2017357914386674030


National Nanotechnology Initiative The Initiative and its Implementation Plan 2000 https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/nni_implementation_plan_2000.pdf

Keywords
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