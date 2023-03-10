British parliament member and insider tells all today — how he spoke up against mandates, lockdowns, mask science and experimental therapies and the response that ensued. He opposed the ‘Plan B’ set of COVID regulations that the government planned to implement on the public. Hear as he exposes the hypocrisy that has taken place within these governmental bodies, calling it “a pure pantomime.” Watch the interview on ‘Good Morning CHD.’





https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/british-member-of-parliament-reveals-all/