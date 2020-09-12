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The REAL Reason for the Targeting of President Trump + Geopolitical Issues
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54 views • September 12, 2020
This video was recorded for my supporters on July 3rd and is NOW OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Show NOTES: https://www.one-tab.com/page/pkqdJCRSSCeWsBxhIe70yw
My videos are now available on:
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Thank you! WWG1WGA!
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PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/CitizensIReport/posts
Thank you so much for your encouragement, love, and support!
I love you all!
Show NOTES: https://www.one-tab.com/page/pkqdJCRSSCeWsBxhIe70yw
My videos are now available on:
Vimeo:
https://vimeo.com/citizensireport
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/citizensinvestigativereport/
And Self Hosted on my website:
https://www.citizensireport.com
Please support my work in the following ways:
**Join either Patreon or Subscribe Star for ANY AMOUNT per month and get instant access to exclusive videos on Geopolitics, News Analysis, the Cabal, Deep Dives, and much more!
**Join Patreon or SubscribeStar for $5 or more per month and ALSO get access to my private discord as a reward!**
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/MsKatieG
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/CitizensInvestigativeReport
Subscribe Star:
https://www.subscribestar.com/citizens-ireport
Mail:
Katie Griffith
PO BOX 18517
Fairfield, OH 45018
Please Make Checks Payable to my name and not Citizens IReport
Thank you! WWG1WGA!
Website: http://www.citizensireport.com
Follow me on Social Media:
FB https://www.facebook.com/citizensinvestigativereport
TW https://www.twitter.com/citizensireport
YT https://www.youtube.com/c/CitizensInvestigativeReport
Gab https://gab.ai/CitizensIReport
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/CitizensIReport/posts
Thank you so much for your encouragement, love, and support!
I love you all!
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