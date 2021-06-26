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Flexible Co-Working Spaces The New Norm?
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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20 views • June 26, 2021
IWG Plc ($IWGFF) is a leading global workspace and co-working provider, offering fully equipped office space to companies in over 1200 cities in over 120 countries. Post-Covid it has more to do with providing employees more space and more locations to work.

CEO and Founder Mark Dixon joins us to discuss how they're different from WeWork (WE) and the benefits of hybrid flex work model - lower costs, no geographic restrictions, focus on ESG, less carbon footprint.

Summary
*IWG Plc is a leading global workspace and co-working provider.
*CEO and Founder Mark Dixon joins us to discuss the benefits of hybrid flex work model, especially post-Covid.
*Lower costs, no geographic restrictions, focus on ESG, recent adjusted outlook.

Show Links:
IWG CEO Mark Dixon - Flexible Workspaces The New Norm (Video)
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4435576-iwg-ceo-mark-dixon-flexible-workspaces-the-new-norm-video
Mark Dixon
https://www.linkedin.com/in/markdixoniwg/?originalSubdomain=lu
IWG
http://www.iwgplc.com/

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 751 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
wework
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