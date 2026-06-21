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4yrs ago 2021 & 2022 VOL 1-6 What's Going On Athletes Dropping Like Flies - jwilderness
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4yrs ago 2021 & 2022 VOL 1-6 What's Going On Athletes Dropping Like Flies - jwilderness


J Wilderness https://solo.to/jwilderness https://t.me/JWilderness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhvjXeYEJnU

https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/Whats-Going-On-Athletes:2

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/what-039-s-going-on-athletes-dropping-like-flies_5prxbKRrzJIPVyZ.html


#ClownWorld

What's Going On?


J Wilderness @Jilderness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZPkyQ6g66Q

https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/whats-going-on-2:9

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/what-039-s-going-on-vol-2_Lwp2dzza7s43ewq.html


https://hive.blog/hive-122315/@jonboka/what-s-going-on-vol-2-full-sources


What's Going On? Vol. 2


J Wilderness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR27-QsExU0

https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/whats-going-on-vol-3:6

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/what-039-s-going-on-vol-3_UjIuA9B3Ellgr5F.html


https://hive.blog/hive-122315/@jonboka/what-s-going-on-vol-3-show-notes


https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/


#WhatsGoingOn

What's Going On? Vol. 3


J Wilderness @Jilderness

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5KC-YtOjOs

https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/Whats-going-on-vol-4:8


Video Notes: https://hive.blog/hive-110786/@jonboka/what-s-going-on-vol-4-show-notes


WGO Playlist (Vol.1-4): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSrv9wD_TOvM_EuZj1pl_acSjE8LF9SBH



The motivation for these videos is simply to ask the question - What's Going On? If you find yourself asking questions having watched it, that's a good thing, click the "video notes" link above to maybe learn more. Best wishes to all the athletes who have been experiencing issues and rest in peace to those who we've sadly lost.


My socials: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness


Audio: Perfect Circle "What's Going On"


#WhatsGoingOn


What's Going On? Vol. 4

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