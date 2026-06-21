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4yrs ago 2021 & 2022 VOL 1-6 What's Going On Athletes Dropping Like Flies - jwilderness
J Wilderness https://solo.to/jwilderness https://t.me/JWilderness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhvjXeYEJnU
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/Whats-Going-On-Athletes:2
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/what-039-s-going-on-athletes-dropping-like-flies_5prxbKRrzJIPVyZ.html
#ClownWorld
What's Going On?
J Wilderness @Jilderness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZPkyQ6g66Q
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/whats-going-on-2:9
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/what-039-s-going-on-vol-2_Lwp2dzza7s43ewq.html
https://hive.blog/hive-122315/@jonboka/what-s-going-on-vol-2-full-sources
What's Going On? Vol. 2
J Wilderness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dR27-QsExU0
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/whats-going-on-vol-3:6
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/what-039-s-going-on-vol-3_UjIuA9B3Ellgr5F.html
https://hive.blog/hive-122315/@jonboka/what-s-going-on-vol-3-show-notes
https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
#WhatsGoingOn
What's Going On? Vol. 3
J Wilderness @Jilderness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5KC-YtOjOs
https://odysee.com/@JWild:6/Whats-going-on-vol-4:8
Video Notes: https://hive.blog/hive-110786/@jonboka/what-s-going-on-vol-4-show-notes
WGO Playlist (Vol.1-4): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSrv9wD_TOvM_EuZj1pl_acSjE8LF9SBH
The motivation for these videos is simply to ask the question - What's Going On? If you find yourself asking questions having watched it, that's a good thing, click the "video notes" link above to maybe learn more. Best wishes to all the athletes who have been experiencing issues and rest in peace to those who we've sadly lost.
My socials: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness
Audio: Perfect Circle "What's Going On"
#WhatsGoingOn
What's Going On? Vol. 4