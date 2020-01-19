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Don't Take Your Teeth Out! (Destructive Dentistry)
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928 views • January 19, 2020
Dentists remove teeth for no reason. This creates a lot of health problems. Don't let em do it folks.... Visit a biological dentist for better advice.
Watch this entire video here: https://www.gaia.com/video/harvey-bigelsen-hepatitis-c-and-inflammation
Watch this entire video here: https://www.gaia.com/video/harvey-bigelsen-hepatitis-c-and-inflammation
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