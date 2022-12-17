THIS SELF SUFFICIENT FAMILY MAKES THEIR OWN FUEL FROM PLASTIC

Hard to believe but it's true! Not only does this family make their own fuel from plastic but they are also totally self sufficient on a very remote island named Little Corn, in the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua!

From making their own electricity, food, soaps and using techniques such as aquaponics, Derek will tell you his story on how he got to live the way he does today.

A truly inspiring family to is a role model for other communities and the way we should all live nowadays.





If you'd like to help Derek and his family to keep developping their eco friendly system, you are more than welcome to contact them here:

https://www.instagram.com/dereksplace...

If you can also go spend some time in their wonderful bungalows right in paradise and try their amazing food from their garden!





