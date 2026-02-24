The Expendability of Humanity and the Antichrist Agenda, an interview with Maria Zeee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if governments no longer need human labor—or thought? With AI advancing rapidly, some argue humanity risks becoming “expendable” in a technocratic future tied to digital ID systems and total compliance. Is this just innovation… or infrastructure for control? The stakes aren’t political—they’re existential.
#Technocracy #AIThreat #DigitalControl #HumanFuture #GlobalAgenda #SpiritualWarfare
