[Bidan]’s Autopen Saga Heats Up

* If ‘Neera Tanden’ needed authorization to use the autopen, she was controlled.

* Look higher.

* The puppet masters will sacrifice pawns to try to escape accountability.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (24 June 2025)

https://youtu.be/6wyjQSy8eiY