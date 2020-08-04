Frontline Doctors Speak Out ON COVID Cures and Misinformation - Banned and Page Deleted

YouTube is taking down this video left and right. After the White Coat Summit received 15 MILLION views and was shared by President Trump, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube began censoring and deleting footage of the event. The web host for the site that these doctors cited has already been yanked down by big tech communists. You can see for yourself and now Google hits is claiming misinformation all over the place. Big tech is partnered with big pharma to silence the truth and people should be livid.



Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already awoke to the lies of the New World Order agenda!

AND REMEMBER ONLY JESUS SAVES !! NO ONE ELSE !