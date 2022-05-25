© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Su-35S fighter jets strike Ukrainian military facilities
Follow
0
Share
Report
98 views • May 25, 2022
RT.
Russian Su-35S fighter planes carried out airstrikes, destroying Ukrainian military targets with precision-guided missiles, as hostilities continue.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15renn-su-35s-fighter-jets-strike-ukrainian-military-facilities.html
Russian Su-35S fighter planes carried out airstrikes, destroying Ukrainian military targets with precision-guided missiles, as hostilities continue.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15renn-su-35s-fighter-jets-strike-ukrainian-military-facilities.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.