N SINKOVITZ, Sworn In For The Defendant, 199th To Testify

N. SINKOVITZ, sworn for the Defendant, in sur-rebuttal.
I am a pawnbroker. I know M. E. Mc Coy. He has pawned his watch to me lately. The last time was January 11, 1913. It was in my place of business on the 26th of April, 1913. He paid up his loan on August 16th, last Saturday, during this trial. This is the same watch I have been handling for him during the last two years.
CROSS EXAMINATION.
My records here show that he took it out Saturday.