Travel Devotionals and Top Family Destinations that Deepen Faith in God - Taylor Johnson





Are you hitting the road this summer with your family? Have you thought about how traveling could bring you closer together as a family and deepen your relationship with the Lord? Taylor Johnson has created a vast wealth of resources for families that are perfect for vacationers and aim to do exactly that. From faith-filled travel devotionals to the ABCs of Biblical traits, Taylor offers countless options on her blog, Growing Kids for the Kingdom. Another key resource for parents? The Family Vacation Devotional: Keeping God First While On Vacation. This is a must-have for parents and kids planning on taking a trip together. Ponder God’s creation and keep your hearts focused on Him even as you are swept up in the excitement of experiencing new adventures!









TAKEAWAYS





Her daughter learned 30 Bible verses when she was three years old using Taylor’s initial book, A Heart Like Jesus, A-Z





Audiobooks or audio resources are a great, screen-free entertainment option for kids





Find family-friendly vacation destination ideas on Taylor’s blog like the Creation Museum, The Ark Encounter, and the Museum of the Bible





Taylor’s character calendars help kids learn different godly traits every month according to the seasons or holidays









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Last Rodeo film: https://www.angel.com/tinag

Devotionals: https://bit.ly/4uOeZ2A

Family Vacation Devotional: https://bit.ly/4taHWEx

Creation Museum Tickets: https://bit.ly/3QY1PRe





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