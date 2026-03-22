Posted this to Facebook and got this exchange [using their initials]:





Massively Retarded

That’s quite the fairytale you’ve got there.





VfB

Massively Retarded guess you believe Tina belongs in jail?





Massively Retarded

VfB She does and if a Democrat did what she did you would too.





VfB

Massively Retarded so you believe TaterTot Biden actually got 81 million votes without cheating 🤣





Massively Retarded

VfB Aww, I’m so sorry you’re another Jello-brains MAGA trash who still can’t ope with reality. Does your mom still tie your shoes for you?





VfB

Massively Retarded keep on opeing 🤣





Massively Retarded

VfB Keep on clinging to your conspiracy theories which never amount to anything, yet you nuts can’t let go of them.





VfB

Massively Retarded They are all coming true





Massively Retarded

VfB None have come true. You MAGAs are brainwashed.





VfB

Massively Retarded no, you refuse to believe reality - no bloody way TaterTot Biden got 81 million votes 🤣





Massively Retarded

VfB Tell yourself whatever stories help you cope, MAGA.





VfB

Massively Retarded TaterTot Biden never won, and the proof is incoming - hope your smooth brain doesn't implode 🤣





Massively Retarded

VfB You MAGA freaks always claim that proof of your conspiracy theories will be revealed and it never is. That’s because your conspiracies are as stupid as you.





VfB

Massively Retarded We'll see who will be eating humble pie later today 🤣





Should VfB have told this mental patient that TaterTot has been reported DEAD in 2019, and that we have seen naught but people in masks purporting to be Joseph Robinette Biden?





Bev Harris 11-11-13 Black Box Voting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_LhFbO6l1E





Arizona 2020 election official testified that she personally witnessed Dominion systems switching votes from Trump to Biden. She also testified that election supervisors were decreasing signature verification settings on Dominion systems from 15 points of verification, down to ZERO, and told to just pass ballots through.





Ballots were being counted with completely different signatures when compared to the ballot envelope signatures. They were all threatened not to talk about it when election workers approached their supervisors about the fraud occurring.





There were NO errors. This was a coordinated operation with election supervisors, workers, compromised election companies and equipment, foreign countries, and state officials involved, all the way to the top, to steal the 2020 election.





Source: https://x.com/TheSCIF/status/2035365592803262881