Biden WH: Trump Voters Enemies, Extremists

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Sept. 1, 2022 - The President has doubled-down on calling Trump voters the enemy of democracy, extremists. The mainstream media says the 70-80 million who backed Trump in 2020 are a "domestic terror cell," and Trump’s loyalists are deserting him. Let’s look at the landscape and how we can pray for help.
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