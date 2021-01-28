This is a video I first did in 2018. It's a positive story concerning the many "Three Crosses" that were seen along the highways and by-ways of America back in the 1980s and 1990s. I haven't personally seen any for a long time other than in photos. Who was the driving force behind them? It's a fascinating story of one man's devotion to God. Now enjoy "The Crosses Across America Story."



Got to thinking....what ever happened to all the huge three crosses that I used to see on the sides of highways and so on? Usually two blue crosses and a gold cross in the middle. They were meant to represent the cross of Jesus Christ and the two thieves that were crucified with him. I did a little research and discovered who actually placed the crosses across America. Bernard Coffindaffer was born in 1925 in West Virginia. The World War II veteran became highly successful and made a "small fortune" in the oil and coal washing businesses. At age 42 he received Jesus Christ as his personal savior.....and eventually even became a minister serving several small Appalachian churches. After two heart surgeries Coffindaffer sold his businesses and shortly after said he had a "genuine, marvelous, glorious vision from the Lord." That the Holy Spirit had instructed, blessed and dealt with him on how to go about installing crosses all over the country. For the next few years Coffindaffer gathered manpower, wood and resources to do the job. He fashioned the crosses from telephone poles that were originally painted blue and gold. The first clusters of crosses were installed starting in 1984. Much effort went into securing land locations and positioning the crosses to have them seen by the most people. A side note is that the crosses had three nails in them.....symbolic of where a body would be. In his final years of life Coffindaffer used up his wealth and cashed-in his insurance policies, spending more than $3-million dollars to do the work. He said the crosses were to "Remind people to remember Jesus who was crucified on the cross at Calvary for our sins." Before his death in 1993 Coffindaffer had planted more than 1,800 crosses in 29 states....including 4 other countries. Crosses Across America, Inc. is an organization out of Mississippi that has dedicated itself to locating what Coffindaffer crosses they can find, and repairing and restoring them when possible. Crosses Across America also plans to build new crosses along the country's 48,000 miles of interstates and key by-ways.