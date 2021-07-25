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Israel RESPONDS to Ben & Jerry’s Boycott: “Woke” Company to Pay a Price? | Watchman Newscast
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70 views • July 25, 2021
Posted 22July2021 The Watchman with Erick Stakelbeck:
On today's Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down the decision this week by Ben & Jerry's ice cream to boycott what it calls "Occupied Palestinian Territories": the Biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria and eastern Jersualem. The Israeli government is not taking Ben & Jerry's move lightly and is fighting back, urging U.S. states to hold the radical left, "woke" ice cream maker accountable and calling for consumers to boycott the boycotter.
On today's Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down the decision this week by Ben & Jerry's ice cream to boycott what it calls "Occupied Palestinian Territories": the Biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria and eastern Jersualem. The Israeli government is not taking Ben & Jerry's move lightly and is fighting back, urging U.S. states to hold the radical left, "woke" ice cream maker accountable and calling for consumers to boycott the boycotter.
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