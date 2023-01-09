Mark of the Beast | How the Beast System Works: The Quant-Based CBDC, 5G, COVID-19 Shot

The Quant-Based CBDC, 5G, COVID-19 Shot, Luciferase-Based Biosensor, Injectable mRNA Modifying Nano-Technology, CRISPR, Quantum Dot, Quantum Computer & CERN System Explained

The Goal - Once They Put Their Technology Under All of Humanity’s Skin, They Win

The Great Reset Plan Explained By Yuval Noah Harari - "Ideally the Response to COVID Should Be the Establishment of a Global Healthcare System. COVID Legitimizes the Deployment of Mass Surveillance Even In Democratic Countries and It Makes Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli-born World Economic Forum member and a lead advisor for Klaus Schwab. Klaus Schwab is the author of COVID-19 / The Great Reset and The Great Narrative. Schwab is founder of the World Economic Forum, which has a 666 logo. Yuval Noah Harari is an openly gay best-selling author who abstains from eating meat who is celebrated by Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates. Yuval Noah Harari is praised by the New York Times, Stanford, TED, MIT, Silicon Valley and TimesTalks. Yuval is a Hebrew first name which means “father of music,” stream, brook, or tributary. In the Hebrew Bible, Yuval (also Jubal) was the son of Lamech and Adah and a descendant of Cain who is referenced in Genesis 4:20-21. To learn more about the mindset of Yuval Noah Harari read 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2 and Daniel Chapter 7 Verse 25. - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1x51f0-yuval-noah-harari-ideally-the-response-to-covid.html

What Does COVID-19 Stand For?

Certificate

Of

Vaccination

I

D

A = 1

I = 9

What Does CORONA Stand For?

C = 3

O = 18

R = 15

O = 18

N = 14

A = 1

6 = 66

“7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” - 2nd Timothy 1:7 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

“17 Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” - 2nd Corinthians 3:17 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

The Great Reset Plan Explained Lyrically by Grimes (the mother of two of Elon Musk’s Children) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA - Release Date

November 29, 2018

Lyrics - https://genius.com/Grimes-we-appreciate-power-lyrics

Song / Track Image - https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQHXL0WbmpubJAWYv6Gr8UuZrM2eDBsQajJDho0DMTXT570BtzeDuh0PUmrfYQmhPaaXBE&usqp=CAU

Quantum Dots + Quant Currency = Total Control

Quantum Dots = Using an invisible quantum dot dye that is delivered, along with a vaccine, by a microneedle patch. - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218