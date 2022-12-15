Here Comes Kill Gates Starring in Catastrophic Contagion Part II

Hide your kids! Catastropic Contagion is coming! Ah, those “high-level pandemic exercises”, gotta love ‘em. Especially when Kill Gates and his friend ‘Science’ are in charge and present.
The World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, and Bill Gates Just Conducted Another Pandemic Simulation — This Time The Virus Is Deadlier And Targets Children: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/world-health-organization-bill-gates-john-hopkins-just-conducted-another-pandemic-simulation-time-virus-deadlier-targets-children
Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist working for Al Kass TV, died on Sunday: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/second-world-cup-journalist-dies-in-qatar/ar-AA15bVx8
Roger Pearce dead: ITV Technical Director behind World Cup coverage passes away in Qatar just weeks before retirement: https://www.thesun.ie/sport/football/9770558/roger-pearce-dead-itv-technical-director-world-cup/
Canadian Euthanasia:
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/10000-canadian-euthanasia-killings-in-2021/
