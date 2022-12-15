Create New Account
Here Comes Kill Gates Starring in Catastrophic Contagion Part II
The Dollar Vigilante
Published a day ago |

Hide your kids! Catastropic Contagion is coming! Ah, those “high-level pandemic exercises”, gotta love ‘em. Especially when Kill Gates and his friend ‘Science’ are in charge and present.

***** Sources for this video *****



Intro: http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-vaccinator/ 


The World Health Organization, Johns Hopkins, and Bill Gates Just Conducted Another Pandemic Simulation — This Time The Virus Is Deadlier And Targets Children: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/world-health-organization-bill-gates-john-hopkins-just-conducted-another-pandemic-simulation-time-virus-deadlier-targets-children


Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist working for Al Kass TV, died on Sunday: https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/second-world-cup-journalist-dies-in-qatar/ar-AA15bVx8 


Roger Pearce dead: ITV Technical Director behind World Cup coverage passes away in Qatar just weeks before retirement: https://www.thesun.ie/sport/football/9770558/roger-pearce-dead-itv-technical-director-world-cup/ 


Canadian Euthanasia:

https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/10000-canadian-euthanasia-killings-in-2021/ 


Keywords
bill gateskhalidroger pearce

