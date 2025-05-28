BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unmasking the Silent Genocide: The Dark History of Planned Parenthood | Deep Dives Part 2 with Terry Beasley
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
57 followers
57 followers
8 views • 12 hours ago

Unmasking the Silent Genocide: The Dark History of Planned Parenthood | Deep Dives Part 2 with Terry Beasley




In this explosive second installment of Deep Dives, Josh Reid and Terry Beasley expose the chilling origins and agenda of Planned Parenthood, tracing its roots back to Margaret Sanger’s eugenics movement and the Rockefeller Foundation’s depopulation efforts. Discover how psychological warfare, language manipulation, and strategic deception were used to normalize abortion, now responsible for over 65 million deaths, and how these tactics mirror modern-day crises like COVID-19.




Margaret Sanger’s racist, anti-Christian worldview and her ties to the American Eugenics Society.




The 1965 Planned Parenthood leaflet admitting abortion “kills an existing human being”—and how the narrative flipped.




Doctor Bernard Nathanson’s confession: How he orchestrated the pro-abortion movement’s 8-point strategy to deceive America.




The Catholic Strategy: How activists split and neutralized opposition to abortion.




Parallels between historical propaganda (e.g., “fetus” vs. “baby”) and today’s psychological operations (COVID, transhumanism).




The hidden role of Big Pharma, chemical warfare, and fertility destruction in the depopulation agenda.




Free Subscription


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/




Rumble


https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes




Follow JMC Here


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
big pharmaplanned parenthoodchemical warfarepsychological warfaremargaret sangertruth movementrockefeller depopulationlanguage manipulationtranshumanism threateugenics agendaabortion deception65 million deathsbernard nathansonpro-abortion strategycatholic betrayalcovid parallelsfertility destructionhistorical propagandafetal liesgenocide coverup
