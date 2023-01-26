Hunter Biden used Classified information to email Ukrainian Business Partner "Get a Burner Phone!"

Tucker Carlson give his take on President Biden's classified documents scandal and Hunter Biden's possible ties
Hunter Biden emails show he sent classified documents to a Ukrainian Business Partner & Advised Him to “Get a BURNER PHONE!”
Source: https://rumble.com/v2754ne-tucker-carlson-this-is-really-the-scandal-its-right-there.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.