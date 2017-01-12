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12/1/17 Unlearning Socially Engineered Beliefs
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21 views • January 04, 2021
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12/1/17Y I grew up in an era and area where we were conditioned to believe in Deep State ideologies. I have since unlearned them, thanks to the work of intrepid scholars and truth seekers. These are just a few musings on that subject. More to come and I invite conversation...
12/1/17Y I grew up in an era and area where we were conditioned to believe in Deep State ideologies. I have since unlearned them, thanks to the work of intrepid scholars and truth seekers. These are just a few musings on that subject. More to come and I invite conversation...
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