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6 13 21 Leaders are STEPPING UP Parents are fighting back Amazing warriors Pray
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330 views • June 13, 2021
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Absolute Conviction Video
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BREAKING EXCLUSIVE – HUGE: Ballot Printing Companies Better Lawyer Up – 2020 Ballots Were Modified in Multiple Republican Areas Forcing Adjudication and Potential Fraudulent Vote Switching
https://bit.ly/3vo8Hqp
Maddow panic
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/8835
Superman Trump
https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1403889618710417408?s=20
Sequel to Fall of the Cabal - Part 14
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aj8ft1mh2YhQ/
Trump address to Frankspeech rally
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/8886
Critical Race Theory speech
https://t.me/DismantlingTheCabal/27145
Demonic books taught at school
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/6166
Donations can be sent via the following:
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And We Know
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Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
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———————
Prepare with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Hard Hip-Hop
https://audiojungle.net/item/hard-hiphop/11905834
9 states to AZ
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/8805
Absolute Conviction Video
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/8808
BREAKING EXCLUSIVE – HUGE: Ballot Printing Companies Better Lawyer Up – 2020 Ballots Were Modified in Multiple Republican Areas Forcing Adjudication and Potential Fraudulent Vote Switching
https://bit.ly/3vo8Hqp
Maddow panic
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/8835
Superman Trump
https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1403889618710417408?s=20
Sequel to Fall of the Cabal - Part 14
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Aj8ft1mh2YhQ/
Trump address to Frankspeech rally
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/8886
Critical Race Theory speech
https://t.me/DismantlingTheCabal/27145
Demonic books taught at school
https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/6166
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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