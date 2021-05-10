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Covid-19 was Made in a Lab | No Longer a Conspiracy | CDC Plans to Fake Vaccine Efficacy
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145 views • May 10, 2021
MEDICAL DISCLAIMER
All content found on KeyabTV, including: text, images, audio, or other formats were created for general commentary purposes only. The Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.
If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor, go to the emergency department, or call 911 immediately. KeyabTV may contain health- or medical-related materials or discussions regarding vaccines and the current global Pandemic. If you find these materials offensive, you may not want to watch these videos. The channel and its Content are provided on an "as is" basis.
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KeyabTV #11: Chinese scientists discussed weaponizing SARS coronaviruses in 2015| CDC: COVID-19 Breakthrough Case Investigations and Reporting
Chinese military scientists had discussed weaponizing SARS coronaviruses in 2015 and also predicted that World War Three would be fought with biological weapons.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
⦁ Chinese scientists discussed weaponizing SARS coronaviruses in 2015
⦁ WW III would be fought with biological weapons
⦁ COVID-19 was first reported in China's Wuhan in 2020
CDC: COVID-19 Breakthrough Case Investigations and Reporting
As previously announced, CDC is transitioning to reporting only patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection that were hospitalized or died to help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance. That change in reporting will begin on May 14, 2021. In preparation for that transition, the number of reported breakthrough cases will not be updated on May 7, 2021.
#asymmetrical #war #psyop #dystopia #munchausenbyproxy #oppression #healthylifestyle
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Subscribe to: KeyabTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLyGXMiQHiUrAscOR4zRavw?sub_confirmation=1
________________________________________________________________________
Please like, share subscribe and click the notification bell. I am hoping to get 1000 subscribers. Thanks
All content found on KeyabTV, including: text, images, audio, or other formats were created for general commentary purposes only. The Content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this channel.
If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor, go to the emergency department, or call 911 immediately. KeyabTV may contain health- or medical-related materials or discussions regarding vaccines and the current global Pandemic. If you find these materials offensive, you may not want to watch these videos. The channel and its Content are provided on an "as is" basis.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KeyabTV #11: Chinese scientists discussed weaponizing SARS coronaviruses in 2015| CDC: COVID-19 Breakthrough Case Investigations and Reporting
Chinese military scientists had discussed weaponizing SARS coronaviruses in 2015 and also predicted that World War Three would be fought with biological weapons.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
⦁ Chinese scientists discussed weaponizing SARS coronaviruses in 2015
⦁ WW III would be fought with biological weapons
⦁ COVID-19 was first reported in China's Wuhan in 2020
CDC: COVID-19 Breakthrough Case Investigations and Reporting
As previously announced, CDC is transitioning to reporting only patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection that were hospitalized or died to help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance. That change in reporting will begin on May 14, 2021. In preparation for that transition, the number of reported breakthrough cases will not be updated on May 7, 2021.
#asymmetrical #war #psyop #dystopia #munchausenbyproxy #oppression #healthylifestyle
_______________________________________________________________________
Subscribe to: KeyabTV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLyGXMiQHiUrAscOR4zRavw?sub_confirmation=1
________________________________________________________________________
Please like, share subscribe and click the notification bell. I am hoping to get 1000 subscribers. Thanks
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